County tax sale July 28

B y Matthew Saari

One hundred twenty three Washington County properties will be going to auction on Saturday, July 28.

Every year the county sends properties to auction which are three years delinquent on paying their respective property taxes.

The only way for Washington County property owners to keep their property is to pay their back taxes – which also accrues a penalty of one percent per month plus an additional five percent once it goes to the county treasurer’s office, for a potential total penalty of 41 percent – prior to auction, otherwise the county will foreclose upon them.

Some owners do pay the back taxes prior to auction; this year’s list consisted of 125 properties but two had already been redeemed by press time.

This year the majority of properties going to auction are residential, being single family homes or apartments. This is in stark contrast to last year’s auction in which numerous businesses were threatened with foreclosure, including 11 in Granville, one in Hartford, three in Hebron, eight in Whitehall and one in Dresden.

There are only two commercial-type properties in the local region going to auction – both are located in Whitehall and are defined as “downtown row type” buildings.

