Granville school board picks new president, vp

By Krystle S. Morey

Fasten your seatbelts and hang on.

That’s the advice newly-elected Granville Board of Education vice president Phil Berke gave to board members, now that he and Suzanne McEachron are at the helm.

“There’s definitely going to be a change in direction,” Berke said. “Everyone on the board should fasten their seatbelts and hang on.”

The pair was elected president and vice president respectively at the board’s reorganization meeting last week and they don’t plan to waste any time setting priorities for the upcoming school year.

McEachron said she was approached before the meeting to gauge her interest in serving as president.

“If that’s the will of the board, I am happy to do it,” she said.

Berke said he was surprised, but “pleased,” to be elected vice president.

McEachron and Berke succeed former president Audrey Hicks and former vice president Molly Biggs-Celani.

“I think things are coming along,” Berke said. “With Suzanne and myself, you will see some changes. Things will be different.”

