Group discusses Catholic ‘school’

B y Matthew Saari

To help restore Whitehall to its former glory, one of the ideas floated by a group of residents was the formation of a Catholic school.

The group, self-titled Resurrect Whitehall, has been meeting since April, with this particular idea being brought up at its June meeting.

“We were thinking of probing the interest in having a Catholic school in the area,” said Father Rendell Torres, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Whitehall.

Torres said the “school” wouldn’t so much be an independent school separate from Whitehall Central School District but more in line with an after-school program, “open to all families.”

