No firemen’s fair this year

By Krystle S. Morey

The Hook and Ladder Fire Company will not host a firemen’s fair this year.

Village of Granville Fire Department chief Ryan Pedone said the annual event, which is usually held in June, was canceled this year because of lack of availability of a ride company.

The Hook and Ladder Fire Company and Engine and Hose Company are part of one village fire department that now operate under one roof at the 42 Quaker St. station.

For decades, the volunteer firefighters have hosted a days-long carnival featuring food, rides, live entertainment and games for attendees of all ages at the carnival lot across from Saint-Gobain on East Potter Avenue. The jumbo slide, cake booth, dime pitch and music by local artists including Phil Hoyt were staples throughout the usually four-day carnival.

