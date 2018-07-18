Bigfoot council to promote tourism

B y Darren Marcy
With growing interest in Whitehall’s resident Bigfoot population, a group of local business owners and individuals have formed the Bigfoot Tourism Council of Whitehall to better take advantage of tourist interest.
Whether it’s to promote an earnest belief in Sasquatch or just a chance to push a little tourism marketing depends upon the individual but one thing is certain, there is no shortage of enthusiasm for Whitehall’s Bigfoot.
David Molenaar, one of the drivers of the idea behind the council, said the group is comprised of “people who are involved and enthused about Bigfoot activities.”
“They all have varied backgrounds and interests,” Molenaar said. “Some because it’s fun and they can sell Bigfoot stuff. Others are true believers.”
He said the Chamber of Commerce was getting calls after recent news stories when the town declared Bigfoot as the official animal of Whitehall.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times.
