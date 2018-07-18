Chief: Beware marijuana-impaired drivers

B y Krystle S. Morey

Legalization of marijuana in neighboring Vermont has local police agencies on high alert.

As of July 1, all penalties for adults 21 and older possessing up to one ounce of marijuana were removed in the Green Mountain State. The law also made it legal for residents to grow their own marijuana. Two mature plants and four immature plants are allowed per housing unit.

Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett said he’s worried that the law change will introduce more under-the-influence drivers on New York roads.

“The biggest complication is that there possibly could be more impaired drivers,” Bassett said.

As chief of the Granville and Whitehall police departments, which both border Vermont, Bassett said he and his officers have talked extensively about the law change.

“You’ve got to be more on your game to recognize impaired drivers,” he said.

Bassett said his officers are trained to detect impaired drivers, but once Vermont’s laws changed July 1, he cautioned them to keep an eye out for the potential uptick.

Judge Roger Forando said he also suspects there will be more impaired drivers following the legalization.

“I expect there will be an increase,” he said. “… and I suspect more people will get caught carrying it on their person, instead of leaving it in Vermont.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week's paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

