Dresden resident proposes seceding from Whitehall school

By Matthew Saari

One Dresden resident believes Dresden should divest itself from the Whitehall Central School district.

“I’ve often thought it could be done,” said Stiling Knight, who pitched the idea to the town board at its June meeting.

Currently the Whitehall school district includes families within the village and town of Whitehall as well as those residing in Dresden and some from the town of Hampton.

The reasoning behind Knight’s argument is twofold:

First and foremost, he said, he is displeased that the 2017-2018 budget included eliminating one fulltime teaching position.

“I think it was a terrible thing to do; I’m totally opposed to it,” Knight said, asserting that as a small school, Whitehall needs all the teachers it can get.

Secondly, he said he believes Dresden taxpayers are footing a disproportionate amount of the tax bill in relation to how many children actually attend Whitehall schools.

“I’ve heard it’s 53 percent,” Knight said of Dresden’s tax contribution.

