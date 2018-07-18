Free tasting event in Granville July 26

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville area businesses will line the perimeter of Veterans Memorial Park next Thursday, offering free samples of cookies, ice cream, coffee, jerky and more.

Held annually in conjunction with the village’s summer concert series in the park, Granville’s Taste of the Slate Valley event is in its third year.

“It’s a free night … free samples and free music,” said Teresa Loomis, organizer.

Starting at 6 p.m. on July 26, about 15 vendors including Chapman’s General Store and Muddy Trail Jerky Co. will serve free food and drink samples to concert attendees. Daryl Magill and Sass and Brass will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

“There will be baked goods, mac n’ cheese, sandwiches, cupcakes, pastries … all of that good stuff,” Loomis said.

