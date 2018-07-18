Local family walks with the dead

B y Krystle S. Morey

The devil went down to Georgia because he was looking for a soul to steal. The Dickinsons, of Whitehall, traveled to The Peach State looking for the undead – The Walking Dead, to be exact.

Avid fans of the post-apocalyptic horror television series, which plays on AMC, Jen and Abby Dickinson spent about a week, June 22-30, exploring The Peach State, in search of “walkers” and film crews. They recreated scenes from past episodes and attempted to take million-dollar shots from the sidelines of sets.

Several towns in Georgia are backdrops for the show’s ninth season, which is set to premiere in October.

This is the second year they have followed the cast and crew to Georgia, but this year, they had a plan. The mother-daughter duo developed a 15-page detailed itinerary, complete with addresses, filming schedules and more. They spent about six months solidifying their schedule.

“My mom is a school teacher, so she’s very organized with stuff like this,” Abby said.

The pair consulted fan web pages, books and cast interviews to determine taping locations.

“There are breakdowns of every town based on season, episode, characters … where they film,” Abby said.

“We are not alone in the obsession of The Walking Dead. It’s pretty cool,” she joked.

While camped near the barricades of the show set, Abby and Jen met and shared stories with other fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the cast.

“There were people from all over the world. You run into people from the U.K. and Australia down in Senoia, Georgia because they want to see all of The Walking Dead stuff,” Abby said.

