Fire destroys home, claims two dogs

B y Krystle S. Morey

Firefighters from several New York and Vermont communities spent several hours last Friday battling a fire that destroyed a house, garage and vehicle in North Granville.

A passerby reported the blaze at about 10:15 a.m.

When firemen arrived just a few minutes later, the structure was fully involved. The flames quickly spread to a nearby vehicle, lawn mower, outdoor propane tank and detached garage.

“We had a truck there within seven minutes,” said Scott McCullen, North Granville fire chief.

McCullen said the fire started in the kitchen at the rear of the home.

“We’re looking at electrical, but right now it’s undetermined,” he said.

Washington County fire investigators had not released an official cause at press time.

The two-story home on Route 40 is owned by Richard Myer, of Granville. Occupants Mitchell Brown and Crysta Cadella were not injured, but their two dogs perished in the blaze.

Agencies responded to the scene from North Granville, Middle Granville, Hartford, Fort Ann, Granville, West Fort Ann, Whitehall, Hebron, Argyle, Fort Edward, Hampton and Bay Ridge in New York and West Pawlet, Wells and Poultney in Vermont. Granville Rescue Squad units also responded.

