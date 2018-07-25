July 25, 2018

Fire destroys home, claims two dogs

B y Krystle S. Morey

 

Firefighters from several New York and Vermont communities spent several hours last Friday battling a fire that destroyed a house, garage and vehicle in North Granville.

A passerby reported the blaze at about 10:15 a.m.

When firemen arrived just a few minutes later, the structure was fully involved. The flames quickly spread to a nearby vehicle, lawn mower, outdoor propane tank and detached garage.

“We had a truck there within seven minutes,” said Scott McCullen, North Granville fire chief.

McCullen said the fire started in the kitchen at the rear of the home.

“We’re looking at electrical, but right now it’s undetermined,” he said.

Washington County fire investigators had not released an official cause at press time.

The two-story home on Route 40 is owned by Richard Myer, of Granville. Occupants Mitchell Brown and Crysta Cadella were not injured, but their two dogs perished in the blaze.

Agencies responded to the scene from North Granville, Middle Granville, Hartford, Fort Ann, Granville, West Fort Ann, Whitehall, Hebron, Argyle, Fort Edward, Hampton and Bay Ridge in New York and West Pawlet, Wells and Poultney in Vermont. Granville Rescue Squad units also responded.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 25, 2018

Village transfers land to fire company

WVFC Fire House

By Darren Marcy   The Whitehall Village Board has approved the transfer of the land beneath the Whitehall Volunteer Fire […]

July 25, 2018

Decades-old car hop changes hands

DSC_0945

By Krystle S. Morey   Betty Scarlotta sat on a barstool at Scarlotta’s Car Hop Monday afternoon, sipping from the […]

July 25, 2018

Head Start, school sign agreement

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey An agreement has been made. The local Head Start program will move to Mary J. Tanner […]

July 25, 2018

School food prices to increase 25 cents

Whitehall High School

By Darren Marcy   The Whitehall Board of Education approved a 25-cent increase on the price of lunches and breakfasts […]

July 20, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/20/18

lakes_7_20_18.pdf-web.pdf
July 20, 2018

North Country Freepress – 07/20/18

FreePress_7_20_18.pdf-web.pdf
July 18, 2018

Chief: Beware marijuana-impaired drivers

police

By Krystle S. Morey Legalization of marijuana in neighboring Vermont has local police agencies on high alert. As of July […]

July 18, 2018

Dresden resident proposes seceding from Whitehall school

Dresden Memorial

By Matthew Saari One Dresden resident believes Dresden should divest itself from the Whitehall Central School district. “I’ve often thought […]

July 18, 2018

Free tasting event in Granville July 26

Taste of the slate valley muddy trail beef jerky

By Krystle S. Morey Granville area businesses will line the perimeter of Veterans Memorial Park next Thursday, offering free samples […]

July 18, 2018

Bigfoot council to promote tourism

sasquatch, bigfoot

By Darren Marcy With growing interest in Whitehall’s resident Bigfoot population, a group of local business owners and individuals have […]

July 18, 2018

Local family walks with the dead

Jen and Abby Dickinson

By Krystle S. Morey The devil went down to Georgia because he was looking for a soul to steal. The […]

July 13, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/13/18

Lakes_7_13_18.pdf-web.pdf