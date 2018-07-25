Head Start, school sign agreement

B y Krystle S. Morey

An agreement has been made. The local Head Start program will move to Mary J. Tanner School and start classes there in the fall.

“We do have a signed agreement,” said Cathy Somich, business manager.

Under the lease agreement, Head Start will pay the Granville Central School District $3,500 a year to use three of its classrooms.

Other in-kind services, including heat, cleaning, parking and electricity, will be charged to head start quarterly.

The school cafeteria will prepare lunches for some 34 Head Start children and they will pay separately for the meals. Head Start students do not qualify for the free breakfast and lunch program offered to Granville pupils.

The district for the last few months has been working with the Washington County Economic Opportunity Council, which runs the local Head Start program.

The school board voted 9-0 at a special board meeting last Monday to accept the agreement, which is for the 2018-19 school year. School board president Suzanne McEachron signed the agreement last Thursday.

Head Start will operate in three classrooms near the southwest entrance of the school, an area that was deemed excess, so the move is what school superintendent Thomas McGurl called a “natural fit.”

“It was empty space,” McGurl said.

