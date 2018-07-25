July 25, 2018

Village transfers land to fire company

B y Darren Marcy

 

The Whitehall Village Board has approved the transfer of the land beneath the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company to the department.

The move is subject to a permissive referendum and could bring to a close a long-running issue in the village.

The resolution approved July 16 declares the land under 161 Main St. as surplus property and authorizes the transfer of the property to the fire company. The resolution directs the village clerk to publish a legal notice of the transfer beginning the time period for a permissive referendum.

There is no price tag on the transfer – it’s being done “in consideration of (the fire company’s) service to the village.”

Brian Brooks, president of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, said the department provided fire protection to the village for free from 1957 until the mid-1990s when fundraising revenue fell off and the village began supporting the fire department financially.

The transfer ends a process that began in November 2016 when the department first made a request to have the land transferred to the department so it could pursue loans for upkeep and maintenance on the old building, which has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“I don’t why it took so long,” Brooks said. “It’s done now and so I’m happy.”

 

