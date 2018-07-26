518 Wheels – 07/26/18

July 26, 2018

July 25, 2018

Village transfers land to fire company

By Darren Marcy   The Whitehall Village Board has approved the transfer of the land beneath the Whitehall Volunteer Fire […]

July 25, 2018

Decades-old car hop changes hands

By Krystle S. Morey   Betty Scarlotta sat on a barstool at Scarlotta’s Car Hop Monday afternoon, sipping from the […]

July 25, 2018

Head Start, school sign agreement

By Krystle S. Morey An agreement has been made. The local Head Start program will move to Mary J. Tanner […]

July 25, 2018

Fire destroys home, claims two dogs

By Krystle S. Morey   Firefighters from several New York and Vermont communities spent several hours last Friday battling a […]

July 20, 2018

July 20, 2018

July 19, 2018

July 18, 2018

Chief: Beware marijuana-impaired drivers

By Krystle S. Morey Legalization of marijuana in neighboring Vermont has local police agencies on high alert. As of July […]

July 18, 2018

Dresden resident proposes seceding from Whitehall school

By Matthew Saari One Dresden resident believes Dresden should divest itself from the Whitehall Central School district. “I’ve often thought […]

July 18, 2018

Free tasting event in Granville July 26

By Krystle S. Morey Granville area businesses will line the perimeter of Veterans Memorial Park next Thursday, offering free samples […]

July 18, 2018

Bigfoot council to promote tourism

By Darren Marcy With growing interest in Whitehall’s resident Bigfoot population, a group of local business owners and individuals have […]