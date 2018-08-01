Dresden supervisor faulted by former supervisor’s wife

By Matthew Saari

A lively argument broke out at the Dresden Town Board’s July meeting when the wife of former supervisor George Gang accused current supervisor Paul Ferguson of not running the town’s financial practices properly.

As Ferguson opened the meeting to public comment, Anda Stippens-Gang took the floor.

“It’s six months in now and yet I feel a little troubled,” she said, explaining that she felt the town wasn’t “keeping accurate accounts and complete accounting systems set by the state Comptroller.”

Stippens-Gang said that town law required that Ferguson draft a “detailed statement of all monies received and dispersed during the month” every month, which would then be filed with the town clerk. The implication being Ferguson wasn’t keeping track of taxpayer dollars.

“I would like, as a taxpayer of the town, to review the fiscal paperwork that has this year to date,” she said.

Stippens-Gang also questioned Ferguson regarding the progress of getting Spectrum high-speed internet to the region.

Ferguson responded first to the internet question, stating that as a part of New York state’s Broadband program, contracts in Dresden were awarded to Hughes Net.

“I don’t know about anybody here but I’m pretty sure no one here wants Hughes Net,” Ferguson said. “So what I’m trying to do is get ahold of Spectrum, which is coming into Putnam right now.”

Stippens-Gang then accused Ferguson of dragging his feet on the matter.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

