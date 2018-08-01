August 1, 2018

Dresden supervisor faulted by former supervisor’s wife

By Matthew Saari

 

A lively argument broke out at the Dresden Town Board’s July meeting when the wife of former supervisor George Gang accused current supervisor Paul Ferguson of not running the town’s financial practices properly.

Dresden supervisor Paul Ferguson

As Ferguson opened the meeting to public comment, Anda Stippens-Gang took the floor.

“It’s six months in now and yet I feel a little troubled,” she said, explaining that she felt the town wasn’t “keeping accurate accounts and complete accounting systems set by the state Comptroller.”

Stippens-Gang said that town law required that Ferguson draft a “detailed statement of all monies received and dispersed during the month” every month, which would then be filed with the town clerk. The implication being Ferguson wasn’t keeping track of taxpayer dollars.

“I would like, as a taxpayer of the town, to review the fiscal paperwork that has this year to date,” she said.

Stippens-Gang also questioned Ferguson regarding the progress of getting Spectrum high-speed internet to the region.

Ferguson responded first to the internet question, stating that as a part of New York state’s Broadband program, contracts in Dresden were awarded to Hughes Net.

“I don’t know about anybody here but I’m pretty sure no one here wants Hughes Net,” Ferguson said. “So what I’m trying to do is get ahold of Spectrum, which is coming into Putnam right now.”

Stippens-Gang then accused Ferguson of dragging his feet on the matter.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 1, 2018

Armed man arrested after 8-hour standoff

SWAT1

By Matthew Saari An eight-hour standoff came to an end just before midnight Thursday night with police taking a 51-year-old […]

August 1, 2018

County tackles growing issue of homelessness

homeless

By Darren Marcy   Just because you don’t see homeless people every day doesn’t mean they’re not here. That’s the […]

August 1, 2018

Dresden supervisor faulted by former supervisor’s wife

dresden

By Matthew Saari   A lively argument broke out at the Dresden Town Board’s July meeting when the wife of […]

August 1, 2018

Hometown pharmacies adapt to remain competitive

DSC_0145

By Krystle S. Morey   In a world where “big box stores” often tout cheaper prices, longer hours and variety, […]

July 27, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/27/18

Lakes_7_27_18.pdf-web.pdf
July 27, 2018

North Country Freepress – 07/27/18

July 26, 2018

518 Wheels – 07/26/18

518 Wheels 7_26_18.pdf-web.pdf
July 25, 2018

Village transfers land to fire company

WVFC Fire House

By Darren Marcy   The Whitehall Village Board has approved the transfer of the land beneath the Whitehall Volunteer Fire […]

July 25, 2018

Decades-old car hop changes hands

DSC_0945

By Krystle S. Morey   Betty Scarlotta sat on a barstool at Scarlotta’s Car Hop Monday afternoon, sipping from the […]

July 25, 2018

Head Start, school sign agreement

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey An agreement has been made. The local Head Start program will move to Mary J. Tanner […]

July 25, 2018

School food prices to increase 25 cents

Whitehall High School

By Darren Marcy   The Whitehall Board of Education approved a 25-cent increase on the price of lunches and breakfasts […]

July 25, 2018

Fire destroys home, claims two dogs

ng fire4

By Krystle S. Morey   Firefighters from several New York and Vermont communities spent several hours last Friday battling a […]