Hometown pharmacies adapt to remain competitive

By Krystle S. Morey

In a world where “big box stores” often tout cheaper prices, longer hours and variety, small businesses are opting for personalized services and diversifying to remain competitive.

“That’s the only way we’re going to survive … and so far it’s paid off,” said Mike Fitzgerald, of McCann’s Pharmacy and Adirondack Compounding in Hudson Falls.

McCann’s and Fred’s Granville Pharmacy in Granville, hometown pharmacies, are thriving amidst the competition from corporate Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens and more.

“The misconception out there is the opposite,” said Fred’s owner, Frederick Doltz, R. Ph.

Because a lot of medications go through insurance, prices are comparable at non-corporate pharmacies.

“You’re going to get the same drug for the same copay, same price,” Doltz said.

Doltz and Fitzgerald reported that operating outside of a corporate umbrella allows independent pharmacies to personalize offerings for each of their customers.

Fitzgerald said: “We can do things for our customers to help better their lives without worry about corporate policy telling us that we can’t.”

