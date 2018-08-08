August 8, 2018

County Fair begins Aug. 20

T he Washington County Fair, the county’s biggest, most anticipated event of the year, will kick off on Monday, Aug. 20.

The fair will run throughout the week, ending Sunday, Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds on Route 29 in Easton.

Opening day begins officially at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, kids under 13 are admitted free of charge and week passes are $36. Wednesday is Senior Citizen Day and admission is $6 for persons over 62 years of age.

Parking is free and all active duty military personnel, with supporting ID, are admitted for free.

Fairgoers can expect the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. in the motorsports arena and the Greene Brothers will be performing in entertainment tent one. Fair favorite Smokey Greene is also expected to make an appearance.

New this year is a thrilling hire-wire acrobatic act put on courtesy of Hansen’s Spectacular.

Some of the returning favorites include Sylvia and the Magic Trunk, Buffalo and Brandy, Masters of the Chainsaw, Barnyard Cackle and Hot Dog Pig Races.

Another new event this year is the Cowboy Circus, which will be held in entertainment tent two at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Also in entertainment tent two, Josh Knotts and Lea will be showcasing their Extreme Illusions and Escapes. Fairgoers can expect a mix of stage illusions, entertaining and skillful escapes, audience participation and exciting music Tuesday through Sunday at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The motorsports arena will be busy throughout the week. On Wednesday there will be an antique tractor pull at 8 a.m. followed by a four-wheel-drive tractor pull in the evening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s motorsports events include a garden tractor pull at 9 a.m. and a stock/super-stock four-wheel-drive truck pull at 6 p.m.

On Friday, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., there will be tractor pulls and on Saturday at noon and 7 p.m. the New York Tractor Pullers Association’s sanctioned tractor pull will be held.

The grand finale of the arena will be held on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. with the Stephen’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Monster Truck show followed by a kid’s Power Wheel derby at 3:30 p.m. and the demolitions derby at 5 p.m.

