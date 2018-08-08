August 8, 2018

County tax auction nets record sum

By Matthew Saari

Washington County netted $757,450.65 in this year’s tax sale auction – a record sum.

“This would be the highest-grossing auction held,” said county treasurer Al Nolette.

Comparatively, Washington County netted $305,670 in 2017 and only $152,419.20 in 2016. In more than 10 years the next-highest grossing sale was in 2006 when $473,904.47 was garnered by the county.

The annual sale was held on July 28 at the county municipal building in Fort Edward. Sold to the highest bidder were 46 tax-delinquent properties consisting mostly of homes, with a smattering of businesses and vacant lots.

This record year was due in large measure to the purchase of a Kingsbury property by a Granville business owner. The property, at 2323 State Route 149, was on the block for $135,971.78 in back taxes, and 19-23 West Main Street LLC scooped up the property for the hefty sum of $506,381.46.

That amounted to 39.7 percent of the total bids at this year’s auction.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 8, 2018

Manchester Wood closes after 42 years

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey After 42 years of manufacturing solid wood furniture, Manchester Wood announced last week that it would […]

August 8, 2018

Amtrak derails Toys for Tots tradition

DSC_0675

By Matthew Saari One of Whitehall’s most cherished holiday traditions may be at an end. Amtrak announced last week that […]

August 8, 2018

Whitehall coach accepted into Hall of Fame

gilligan award

By Matthew Saari Legendary Whitehall football coach Ambrose Gilligan has been memorialized among the region’s greatest football icons. The Capital […]

August 8, 2018

County tax auction nets record sum

auction

By Matthew Saari Washington County netted $757,450.65 in this year’s tax sale auction – a record sum. “This would be […]

August 3, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/03/18

Lakes_8_3_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 3, 2018

North Country Freepress – 08/03/18

518 Wheels 8_3_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 2, 2018

518 Wheels – 08/02/18

518 Wheels 8_3_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 1, 2018

Armed man arrested after 8-hour standoff

SWAT1

By Matthew Saari An eight-hour standoff came to an end just before midnight Thursday night with police taking a 51-year-old […]

August 1, 2018

County tackles growing issue of homelessness

homeless

By Darren Marcy   Just because you don’t see homeless people every day doesn’t mean they’re not here. That’s the […]

August 1, 2018

Dresden supervisor faulted by former supervisor’s wife

dresden

By Matthew Saari   A lively argument broke out at the Dresden Town Board’s July meeting when the wife of […]

August 1, 2018

Hometown pharmacies adapt to remain competitive

DSC_0145

By Krystle S. Morey   In a world where “big box stores” often tout cheaper prices, longer hours and variety, […]

August 1, 2018

A Granville legend’s fame memorialized

SamEppolito - p4

By Keith Harrington The football field at Granville Central School is named after him. A prestigious annual award is given […]