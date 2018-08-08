Manchester Wood closes after 42 years

B y Krystle S. Morey

After 42 years of manufacturing solid wood furniture, Manchester Wood announced last week that it would close its doors for good.

Owners Ed and Priscilla Eriksen announced the news of the business’ closing on the company’s website (manchesterwood.com) and on its Facebook page (facebook.com/ManchesterWood) on Aug. 1.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Manchester Wood Inc.,” the posts read.

Manchester Wood, a major employer in the Granville area, handcrafted a multitude of woodproducts at its Granville plant including folding food trays, bookshelves, end tables, foot rests and coffee tables.

An employee who preferred to remain anonymous reported that the company laid off a number of its employees in July in preparation for the closing.

The Aug. 1 post, signed “Love and Peace, Ed and Priscilla Eriksen,” continued: “We cannot thank our employees, customers, friends, and community enough for their unwavering support.

“A heartfelt thank you to our employees. Without you, we would not have even been in business. Your dedication and talent allowed us to have 42 great years making quality solid wood furniture. ‘Family’ is how we feel about you. Working by your side was a very special honor and we will never forget you.

“To our customers, who have chosen to buy American made products and graced us with glowing positive reviews- We cannot thank you enough for your support over the years. It has been an honor bringing our furniture into your homes.”

In another post on Aug. 2, Ed and Priscilla Eriksen blamed “treacherous times for American-made products, let alone American-made furniture,” for the company’s demise.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.