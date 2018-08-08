Whitehall coach accepted into Hall of Fame

By Matthew Saari
Legendary Whitehall football coach Ambrose Gilligan has been memorialized among the region’s greatest football icons.
The Capital Region Football Hall of Fame hosted its ninth annual induction ceremony Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel in Albany. There, a veritable who’s-who of local football coaches, players, officials, sports writers as well as friends and family packed a conference room to honor this year’s inductees.
“In our eight years we’ve welcomed nearly 200 of the elite names of Section II football into this Hall of Fame,” said committee member Rich Becker. “Those Hall of Famers’ names are currently displayed at the Times Union Center.”
Over the course of a two-hour ceremony 23 inductees were honored including one official, two teams, one coach, four Service to Football inductees, one Service to Youth Football inductee, one assistant coach and 13 players.
Gilligan was inducted as one of the four service to football inductees.
Said Becker: “Our second Service to Football honoree is…still a giant in his hometown. After graduating in 1921 he attended Union College. Upon graduation he came back to Whitehall and led the football program for 17 years. He won 88 games and eight Northern Conference championships. His 1939 team, which went unbeaten and unscored upon, is also already in our Hall of Fame…Tonight for his service to football we induct Whitehall’s Ambrose Gilligan.”
