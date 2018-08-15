County Fair starts Monday

By Matthew Saari

Holy smokes! It’s fair time!

One of the most popular county fairs is just a stone’s throw from the Lakes Region, in New York’s Washington County.

The Washington County Fair begins Monday, Aug. 20 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 26 at the Washington County Fairground on Route 29 in Easton. It draws more than 120,000 annually.

Here’s a look at the daily highlights:

Monday

The doors are open from 5 to 10 p.m., kicking off a week full of fun for everyone. The night begins with the official opening of the fair at 5 p.m.

The Greene Brothers with special guest Smokey Greene will perform at 6 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. in Entertainment Tent 1. At 7 p.m. the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby is set to take over the Motorsports arena. Milking demonstrations will take place at the Ag Center throughout the evening from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday is Carnival Fun Day, meaning wristbands allowing for unlimited carnival rides will be available for $25.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and that’s when youth judging competitions get started in various categories, including dairy, poultry and goat showmanship. At 10 a.m. there is an ox versatility show at the Draft Animal Tent and cheese sampling at the Ag Center.

With the 11 a.m. hour comes the best-dressed swine (Swine Barn) and goat dairy and meat shows (Sheep/Goat Barn). At noon, a Buffalo and Brandy performance will be in Entertainment Tent 1; Hot Dog Pig Races kick off at 12:30 p.m.; and at 1 p.m. the Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant is at Entertainment Tent 51.

The rest of Tuesday evening includes a show by the Agri-Puppets at 2 and 5 p.m. behind Commercial Building 1; Masters of the Chainsaw at 2:30, 4 and 6 p.m. on West End Drive near the White Ticket Gate; and the WCF Pro Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

The fair is open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, “Senior Day.” On this day, those 62 and older are admitted for just $6. The day begins with an antique tractor pull at the Motorsports Arena at 8 a.m. The day continues with various entertainment and activities including youth sheep judging in the Sheep/Goat Barn at 9 a.m.; an evergreen decoration and wreath demonstration at the County Bounty Building at 10 a.m.; cheese carving at 11 a.m. in the Ag Center; Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road at 12:30 p.m.; a milking demonstration in the Ag Center at 2:30 p.m.; barrel racing at 5 p.m. in the Horse Arena; a rooster crowing contest in the Poultry Barn at 6 p.m.; and Farmer Olympics in the Judging Area Tent at 8 p.m.

Thursday

Thursday is also Children’s Day, meaning all kids of high school age and younger are admitted free and rides cost one less ticket for them.

The morning opens with Garden Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena at 9 a.m. Following the pulls fairgoers can swing by the Ag Center to meet this year’s Dairy Princess, Carlee McGreevy, as well as sample some McCadam’s cheese.

When 11 a.m. rolls around Sarah Kaufmann, perhaps better known by the moniker “The Cheese Lady,” will showcase her cheese-carving talents at the Ag Center. At 1 p.m. fairgoers can swing by Bluebird Road and witness the acrobatic thrill show put on courtesy of Hansen Spectacular, one of the fair’s newest additions this year.

A number of shows will be repeated throughout the day including Hot Dog Pig Races, Sylvia and the Magic Trunk and rooster crowing contests.

Friday

Friday is Career and Technical Education Day and the $25 unlimited ride wristbands are again available for purchase.

The morning begins at 9 a.m. with an Open Class Dairy competition in the Judging Arena tent which will include Jersey, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cows. If cows aren’t your thing, fairgoers can visit the Sheep/Goat Barn for the Open Dairy and Meat Goat judging competition instead.

The Motorsports Arena starts the day at 10 a.m. with Out of Field Tractor Pulls.

This is just a sampling of the myriad array of country good times to be had at this year’s fair. For a comprehensive list of this year’s attractions, pick up a copy of the 2018 Washington County Fair Guide.

Next week’s paper will include attractions and events set for Saturday and Sunday.

