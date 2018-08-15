Elizabeth Street still unpaved 9 months later

By Matthew Saari

When will Elizabeth Street be paved? That’s the question on the minds of many Whitehall village residents.

Excavation on Elizabeth Street began last year as a part of Whitehall’s sewer upgrade project, a multi-million dollar undertaking for which the village received grant funding last year. When the frost began to settle last year at the onset of winter, the work came to an end.

Now, nine months later, the street is much as it was last November.

“I told some residents everything falls on [Environmental Design Partnerships],” said Steve Brock, Department of Public Works foreman. “They’re the ones who designed the project.”

Many village residents only see the contractors performing the physical labor of the project. The project itself is overseen by EDP, a Clifton Park-based engineering firm.

Brock deferred questions regarding the project’s details to EDP engineer Janet Tallman, who did not respond to a call requesting comment.

Although he is not in charge of reconstructing Elizabeth Street, Brock said he has spoken with EDP regarding its progress. He said much of the delay is due to issues related to the pitch of the sewer line.

“That’s the whole issue holding this project up,” he said.

