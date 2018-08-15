Granville Hooks absorbed by Engine Co.

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville’s Hook & Ladder Company is no more.

As of last Thursday, the 115-year-old volunteer fire company had been absorbed by the Granville Engine and Hose Company.

“We sat down with the village board and came up with a plan of how we could take care of the situation … pay down the debt load and keep the services the village receives the same,” said Chief Ryan Pedone.

With the merger complete, about 40 firefighters are operating out of one house, responding to calls together, training as one company, sharing equipment and apparatus, and working under one budget.

The merged companies, under the Village of Granville Fire Department, have taken the name Granville Engine and Hose Company. Eventually, it will be governed under the same leadership. For now, Pedone said, the leadership of each department remains intact. The company’s elections will be held in January.

Pedone said the move enables quicker response times; a bigger pool of members to pull from, trucks on the road quicker, and preplanned responses with specific apparatus.

“Everyone benefits,” Pedone said.

