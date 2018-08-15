Helping hands extended; Manchester Wood mum

B y Krystle S. Morey

After hearing the news of Manchester Wood’s impending closing, local officials extended helping hands to see what they could do to keep the local furniture manufacturer’s doors open.

Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) visited Manchester Wood last week after learning about owners Ed and Priscilla Eriksen’s intentions to close the business after 42 years.

“She stopped at the Manchester Wood company to see what, if anything, could be done to help them or if their decision is final,” said Dan MacEntee, Little’s chief of staff/communications director.

Little reported that her conversation with company officials was “good and thorough as the owners outlined a number of challenges they have been facing.”

“They showed interest (in receiving assistance) and Senator Little subsequently made some phone calls to facilitate further discussion about options that may be available to the company,” MacEntee said. “The decision of how to proceed is theirs, but Senator Little wanted to offer some ideas that may have not been previously considered.”

As for why the company made the decision to close, MacEntee said: “They are dealing with a tough situation. I don’t have any specific details as to what the nature of that is and whether or not there is indeed anything that can be done.”

Little learned of Manchester Wood’s closing from a newspaper report.

