Local mayors discuss cost-savings measures

By Matthew Saari

The ever-increasing costs of government have local officials putting their heads together in an effort to save taxpayers money.

Mayors from four Washington County villages met last Wednesday in Granville to discuss where or even if they can cut costs from their budgets.

“My goal here today is to talk about a couple subjects,” said Granville mayor Brian LaRose. “We are fighting a seemingly endless battle between state mandates.”

Present with LaRose were Phil Smith, mayor of Whitehall; Pam Fuller, mayor of Greenwich; and Matthew Traver, mayor of Fort Edward.

For nearly two hours they discussed an array of topics from police and fire coverage to public works, sewer and health care costs.

Police

Each of the communities represented at the meeting maintains their own police department with similar costs to their respective taxpayers – in excess of $450,000 per year.

“Speaking for myself it’s a third of our budget,” LaRose said, adding that among the four communities, taxpayers spend more than $1.7 million annually on law enforcement.

“I don’t know how we can sustain that going forward,” LaRose said. “I don’t see that happening.”

