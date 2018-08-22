August 22, 2018

Fair’s final days action-packed

By Matthew Saari

It’s the last days of the Washington County Fair, which continues through Sunday, Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds on Route 29 in Easton.

If you haven’t been there yet, have no fear, the last half of the fair is just as action-packed as the first half.

Thursday opens with Garden Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena at 9 a.m. Following the pulls fairgoers can swing by the Ag Center to meet this year’s Dairy Princess, Carlee McGreevy and sample some McCadam’s cheese.

When 11 a.m. rolls around, Sarah Kaufmann, perhaps better known by her moniker “The Cheese Lady” will showcase her cheese-carving talents at the Ag Center. At 1 p.m. fairgoers can swing by Bluebird Road and witness the acrobatic act put on courtesy of Hansen Spectacular, one of the fair’s additions this year.

Shows will be repeated throughout the day. Hot Dog Pig Races will be exhibited on Bluebird Road at 12:30, 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Sylvia and the Magic Trunk will take to the Front Porch Stage at 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. At 6 p.m. a Rooster Crowing Contest will be held in the poultry/rabbit area.

Friday morning begins at 9 a.m. with an Open Class Dairy competition in the Judging Arena tent which will include Jersey, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cows. If cows aren’t your thing, you can visit the sheep/goat barn for the Open Dairy and Meat Goat judging competition.

The Motorsports Arena starts the day at 10 a.m. with Out of Field Tractor Pulls.

Saturday kicks off with Youth Fiber Showmanship in the sheep/goat barn at 9 a.m. Engines get revving in the Motorsports Arena at noon with NYTPA-sanctioned Tractor Pulls. A spinning contest will be held at 2 p.m. in the sheep/goat barn.

For musical talent, the Big Sky Country Band will take the stage in Entertainment Tent One at 6 and 8 p.m. More music can be had in the Caboose area in the form of Jeff Williams performing tributes to country music legends.

The fair closes on Sunday with unlimited carnival rides which can be had with a $25 wristband.

Sunday also offers fairgoers one last chance to witness many of the week’s acts including Hot Dog Pig Races, cheese carving, Buffalo and Brandy, Masters of the Chainsaw, Agri-Puppets and more.

The demolitions derby, a perennial favorite, brings the fair to a close in the Motorsports Arena at 5 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $12, excluding carnival rides. Children ages 13 and under get in free. Week-long tickets can be purchased for $36.

Parking is free. There is handicapped parking near the gates and courtesy rides will be offered to those who need them. There are checkpoints, marked with signs, scattered throughout the fairgrounds where folks can request a ride. There are also wheelchairs, provided by Southern Adirondack Independent Living, available at a tent directly inside the white ticket gate.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Ride hours are noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The fair is open rain or shine.

For more information visit www.washingtoncountyfair.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 22, 2018

Village fire merger sparks town talks

north gville

Village fire merger sparks town talks By Krystle S. Morey   News of the village fire companies’ recent merger has […]

August 22, 2018

Residents voice concerns over Spectrum’s lack of communication

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By Matthew Saari The normally quiet and uneventful Whitehall Town Board meeting was made a bit livelier last Wednesday when […]

August 22, 2018

Hartford first responders seek more funding

hartford vfc

By Keith Harrington   The Hartford Town Board is negotiating new contracts with both the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department and […]

August 22, 2018

Festival brings “all things garlic” to Bennington

Garlicfest1

The 23rd annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival returns to Camelot Village in Bennington, Vermont on Saturday and Sunday, […]

August 17, 2018

North Country Freepress – 08/17/18

FreePress_8_17_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 17, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/17/18

Lakes_8_17_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 16, 2018

518 Wheels – 08/16/18

518 Wheels 8_17_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 15, 2018

Helping hands extended; Manchester Wood mum

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey   After hearing the news of Manchester Wood’s impending closing, local officials extended helping hands to […]

August 15, 2018

Granville Hooks absorbed by Engine Co.

hook2

By Krystle S. Morey Granville’s Hook & Ladder Company is no more. As of last Thursday, the 115-year-old volunteer fire […]

August 15, 2018

Local mayors discuss cost-savings measures

POLICE CONSOLIDATION BANNER

By Matthew Saari The ever-increasing costs of government have local officials putting their heads together in an effort to save […]

August 15, 2018

Elizabeth Street still unpaved 9 months later

whitehall

By Matthew Saari When will Elizabeth Street be paved? That’s the question on the minds of many Whitehall village residents. […]

August 15, 2018

County Fair starts Monday

fair ride

By Matthew Saari Holy smokes! It’s fair time! One of the most popular county fairs is just a stone’s throw […]