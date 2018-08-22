Fair’s final days action-packed

By Matthew Saari

It’s the last days of the Washington County Fair, which continues through Sunday, Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds on Route 29 in Easton.

If you haven’t been there yet, have no fear, the last half of the fair is just as action-packed as the first half.

Thursday opens with Garden Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena at 9 a.m. Following the pulls fairgoers can swing by the Ag Center to meet this year’s Dairy Princess, Carlee McGreevy and sample some McCadam’s cheese.

When 11 a.m. rolls around, Sarah Kaufmann, perhaps better known by her moniker “The Cheese Lady” will showcase her cheese-carving talents at the Ag Center. At 1 p.m. fairgoers can swing by Bluebird Road and witness the acrobatic act put on courtesy of Hansen Spectacular, one of the fair’s additions this year.

Shows will be repeated throughout the day. Hot Dog Pig Races will be exhibited on Bluebird Road at 12:30, 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Sylvia and the Magic Trunk will take to the Front Porch Stage at 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. At 6 p.m. a Rooster Crowing Contest will be held in the poultry/rabbit area.

Friday morning begins at 9 a.m. with an Open Class Dairy competition in the Judging Arena tent which will include Jersey, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cows. If cows aren’t your thing, you can visit the sheep/goat barn for the Open Dairy and Meat Goat judging competition.

The Motorsports Arena starts the day at 10 a.m. with Out of Field Tractor Pulls.

Saturday kicks off with Youth Fiber Showmanship in the sheep/goat barn at 9 a.m. Engines get revving in the Motorsports Arena at noon with NYTPA-sanctioned Tractor Pulls. A spinning contest will be held at 2 p.m. in the sheep/goat barn.

For musical talent, the Big Sky Country Band will take the stage in Entertainment Tent One at 6 and 8 p.m. More music can be had in the Caboose area in the form of Jeff Williams performing tributes to country music legends.

The fair closes on Sunday with unlimited carnival rides which can be had with a $25 wristband.

Sunday also offers fairgoers one last chance to witness many of the week’s acts including Hot Dog Pig Races, cheese carving, Buffalo and Brandy, Masters of the Chainsaw, Agri-Puppets and more.

The demolitions derby, a perennial favorite, brings the fair to a close in the Motorsports Arena at 5 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $12, excluding carnival rides. Children ages 13 and under get in free. Week-long tickets can be purchased for $36.

Parking is free. There is handicapped parking near the gates and courtesy rides will be offered to those who need them. There are checkpoints, marked with signs, scattered throughout the fairgrounds where folks can request a ride. There are also wheelchairs, provided by Southern Adirondack Independent Living, available at a tent directly inside the white ticket gate.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Ride hours are noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The fair is open rain or shine.

For more information visit www.washingtoncountyfair.com.

