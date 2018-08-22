Festival brings “all things garlic” to Bennington

T he 23rd annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival returns to Camelot Village in Bennington, Vermont on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2. Also known as “Garlicfest,” the festival draws garlic-lovers from throughout the region to sample food and crafts from hundreds of vendors.

What’s so “stinkin’ cool” about a garlic festival? Everything from garlic ice cream to garlic jelly, pickled garlic, roasted garlic, garlic braids and, of course, plain garlic bulbs of every variety will be available for sampling and purchase, along with planting and braiding and cooking demonstrations.

This year the Garlicfest team, a committee of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce, with Lindy Lynch returning to the helm for her 10th year, will introduce some new additions to the festival.

“What is key to Garlicfest’s success is that we continue to innovate and grow the festival,” said Lynch. “We know to get people to come back we have to introduce new vendors, new food, new bands and even some other things you probably don’t notice.”

This year the Garlicfest has partnered with the Rich Earth Institute to provide porta-potties and “pee-pods” that will be used to fertilize the fields after the festival. The Rich Earth Institute turns human urine into fertilizer. This pioneering work supports sustainable agriculture and protects vital water resources.

“It’s very Vermont and supports our beautiful environment,” Lynch added.

