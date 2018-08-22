Hartford first responders seek more funding

B y Keith Harrington

The Hartford Town Board is negotiating new contracts with both the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department and Argyle Emergency Squad and at the board’s meeting last Tuesday a representative from the Argyle EMT made his organization’s case for more financial help from the community.

Argyle EMS Captain David Barker told the board that the emergency squad is in “significant financial straits.”

“Over the last 10 years the squad had not asked for an increase from the town of Hartford, town of Argyle or village of Argyle,” Barker said. “We haven’t asked anyone for an increase because taxes are high enough, wages are staying stagnant and costs are going up.”

In 2015 the rescue squad sustained more than $30,000 in losses. In 2016 there were almost $44,000 in losses and in 2017 they lost almost $58,000.

