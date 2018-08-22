Residents voice concerns over Spectrum’s lack of communication

By Matthew Saari

The normally quiet and uneventful Whitehall Town Board meeting was made a bit livelier last Wednesday when several residents showed up to voice concerns regarding hasty and seemingly underhanded actions recently on the part of telecommunications company Spectrum.

The residents were led by John Millet Jr., who told board members what had been occurring on the town roads such as Hatch Hill Road, Tanner Hill Road and Carlton Road.

“[Spectrum is] is in a big hurry to get the state and federal money to run DSL cable through country where there isn’t Verizon high-speed available,” he said. “They’re just coming in, they’re not notifying the landowners.”

Millett said the work crews, subcontracted by Spectrum, are going onto private property and either planting poles or burying cable, using the town’s “right of way.”

The term “right of way” caused no small amount of consternation among the assembled townsfolk, who wondered who actually owned the property – they or the town – or if there was a hidden lien on their property.

