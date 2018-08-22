Village fire merger sparks town talks

V illage fire merger sparks town talks

By Krystle S. Morey

News of the village fire companies’ recent merger has sparked talks regarding consolidating the town’s fire companies.

The former Granville Hook & Ladder Fire Co. was absorbed earlier this month by the Granville Engine and Hose Company. The two now operate as one department, under one roof with one budget.

When Engine and Hose Chief Ryan Pedone informed the Granville Town Board of the merger, the conversation turned to looking at merging the town’s two companies – North Granville Hose Company, Inc., and Middle Granville’s Penrhyn Engine & Hose Company.

“Now, if we can get North Granville and Middle Granville to merge, we’ll be doing something,” said board member Matt Rathbun at the board’s Aug. 9 meeting.

Rathbun’s comment drew this response from Town Supervisor Matt Hicks: “Did you really just say that at a public meeting?”

“Yes, I did,” Rathbun replied. “That’s what should happen.”

Pedone, who attended the town board meeting, was in attendance at the Aug. 9 meeting. When asked about his thoughts regarding a merger of town companies, he quickly replied: “No comment.”

