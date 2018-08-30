August 30, 2018

2018 football opens Friday, Saturday

B y Keith Harrington and Matthew Saari

 

Granville

Last season, the Granville Golden Horde and Stillwater Warriors football teams were polar-opposites. Granville finished 2-7, with wins over Rensselaer and Springfield, Vermont. Stillwater went 8-2, dropping a 34-12 decision to Holy Trinity in the Section II Class C Super Bowl.

When the teams square off on the pristine artificial turf in Stillwater on Friday night, Granville will be aiming to take a step forward in their second year under coach John Irion, while Stillwater will be looking to take a step toward a sectional crown.

Granville returns a team that is much more experienced than a year ago. The majority of this year’s Golden Horde roster consists of athletes in grades 10-12, in contrast to last season when freshman played a major role.

Whitehall

The Railroaders’ season kicks off in earnest this Saturday with Whitehall hosting Hoosick Falls for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Panthers, a Class C team.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Gould said. He said he watched Hoosick Falls scrimmage recently and noted that their line is almost entirely composed of players who rival in size Whitehall’s Bryce Eddy, who tips the scales at 300 pounds.

“Our line is going to have its work cut out for it, that’s for sure,” he said.

Based upon his observation of the Panthers’ scrimmage, Gould estimates the team has in excess of 40 players. Last year, Hoosick Falls finished the season with a record of 5-4 and advanced to the Class semifinals, where they fell to Stillwater, 50-30.

Of note, this is the first time Whitehall will compete against Hoosick Falls in many years, perhaps even dating back to the 1980’s.

“I know we haven’t played them in the past 15 years,” Gould said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 30, 2018

Firemen save home from ‘ripping’ flames

fire cmyk2

By Krystle S. Morey   Firefighters from 13 companies in New York and Vermont saved a home on County Route 12A […]

August 30, 2018

Pushing vacuums, salesmen visits put folks on edge

car

By Matthew Saari A group of men hawking vacuum cleaners have area residents on edge – going so far as […]

August 30, 2018

Hit-and-run driver arrested three months later

DSC_0766

By Darren Marcy The woman wanted in a Granville hit-and-run crash that occurred in May has been taken into custody […]

August 30, 2018

2018 football opens Friday, Saturday

football

By Keith Harrington and Matthew Saari   Granville Last season, the Granville Golden Horde and Stillwater Warriors football teams were […]

August 30, 2018

518 Wheels – 08/30/18

518 Wheels 8_31_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 24, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/24/18

Lakes_8_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 24, 2018

North Country Freepress – 08/24/18

FreePress_8_24_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 23, 2018

518 Wheels – 08/23/18

518 Wheels 8_24_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 22, 2018

Village fire merger sparks town talks

north gville

Village fire merger sparks town talks By Krystle S. Morey   News of the village fire companies’ recent merger has […]

August 22, 2018

Residents voice concerns over Spectrum’s lack of communication

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By Matthew Saari The normally quiet and uneventful Whitehall Town Board meeting was made a bit livelier last Wednesday when […]

August 22, 2018

Hartford first responders seek more funding

hartford vfc

By Keith Harrington   The Hartford Town Board is negotiating new contracts with both the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department and […]

August 22, 2018

Festival brings “all things garlic” to Bennington

Garlicfest1

The 23rd annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival returns to Camelot Village in Bennington, Vermont on Saturday and Sunday, […]