Firemen save home from ‘ripping’ flames

B y Krystle S. Morey

Firefighters from 13 companies in New York and Vermont saved a home on County Route 12A in North Granville Tuesday evening as raging flames consumed a garage 30 feet away.

“I am very proud of everybody for saving that structure; just minutes more and it would have been gone,” said North Granville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Scott McCullen.

North Granville firefighters were dispatched to a reported garage fire endangering a nearby structure at 6:35 p.m. Because crews were already at the Route 22 station for weekly truck inspections and training, they were able to respond within minutes.

“This is a prime example of why fire stations are put where they are,” McCullen said. “Time was of the essence … a few more minutes and they probably wouldn’t have their house.”

Town officials recently have been talking about merging the town of Granville’s two fire companies – North Granville and Middle Granville’s Penrhyn Engine and Hose Co.

“Merging is not the answer,” he said.

McCullen said upon pulling out of the station’s driveway, he could see a large black plume of smoke. He immediately triggered a second alarm, calling Middle Granville, Granville, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Whitehall and West Fort Ann to the scene.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.