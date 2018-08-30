August 30, 2018

Firemen save home from ‘ripping’ flames

B y Krystle S. Morey

 

Firefighters from 13 companies in New York and Vermont saved a home on County Route 12A in North Granville Tuesday evening as raging flames consumed a garage 30 feet away.

“I am very proud of everybody for saving that structure; just minutes more and it would have been gone,” said North Granville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Scott McCullen.

North Granville firefighters were dispatched to a reported garage fire endangering a nearby structure at 6:35 p.m. Because crews were already at the Route 22 station for weekly truck inspections and training, they were able to respond within minutes.

“This is a prime example of why fire stations are put where they are,” McCullen said. “Time was of the essence … a few more minutes and they probably wouldn’t have their house.”

Town officials recently have been talking about merging the town of Granville’s two fire companies – North Granville and Middle Granville’s Penrhyn Engine and Hose Co.

“Merging is not the answer,” he said.

McCullen said upon pulling out of the station’s driveway, he could see a large black plume of smoke. He immediately triggered a second alarm, calling Middle Granville, Granville, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Whitehall and West Fort Ann to the scene.

 

