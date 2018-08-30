August 30, 2018

Hit-and-run driver arrested three months later

B y Darren Marcy

The woman wanted in a Granville hit-and-run crash that occurred in May has been taken into custody and arraigned more than three months after the incident.

Melinda Roche, 35, is accused of a lengthy list of offenses ranging from traffic tickets to a felony in connection with a crash on May 17 in Granville in which she is accused of drunken driving with her 7-year-old son in the car.

After pursuing the case for more than three months, the Granville Police Department got the evidence it needed to charge Roche when video surveillance allegedly captured her driving her damaged car into her driveway after the crash, said Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

“It showed Melinda driving and her 7-year-old son exiting the vehicle,” Pedone said.

The charges stem from a crash police said happened when Roche was driving while intoxicated May 17 and crashed her 1998 Subaru Outback into a Chevy 1500 pickup parked on Morrison Avenue.

Police allege Roche left the scene and drove home where the owner of the pickup found her car parked in the driveway a block away.

 

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

