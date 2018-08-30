Local schools resume classes next week

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall

In only a few short days, schools throughout the region will reopen their doors to students, class bells will be ringing through the halls and a new school year will commence.

Whitehall’s first day of classes begins on Thursday, Sept. 6. For the elementary kids the day begins at 8:45 a.m. and everyone arriving after that will be considered tardy. After breakfast is served, classes begin at 9 a.m.

The district will be welcoming some new teachers to the elementary school including Talia Gereau, fifth grade; Carissa Hall, fourth grade; and Cassandra Wickam, second grade special education.

But perhaps the biggest news of the upcoming school year is the addition of a science lab in the elementary school.

Granville

Students return to the classroom on Thursday, Sept. 6 in the Granville Central School District.

“Work crews have been in all three buildings getting things ready,” said superintendent Tom McGurl.

Granville High School doors will open at 7:45 a.m. The school day runs from 7:54 a.m. to 2:28 p.m. The late bus is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The Granville Elementary School day begins at 8:04 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Bus students are dismissed at 2:44 p.m. and walkers are dismissed at 2:28 p.m.

Doors at Mary J. Tanner School open at 7:45 a.m. The school day begins at 8 a.m. Bussers are dismissed at 2:50 p.m. and walkers are released at 2:45 p.m.

The start times at all three schools have changed from last year. McGurl explained the reason for the change being that previously the younger students had to wait on busses while and after the older kids were offloading. With the new schedule, the busses will smoothly transition from GHS to GES to MJT.

“It should cut out all the time the kids were sitting on the bus waiting,” said McGurl.

With the new school year comes new faces at the district’s administrative level.

Hartford

Hartford Central School District kicks off the school year on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Doors open at 8 a.m. daily.

Homeroom in the middle-high school begins at 8:13 a.m. and students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary students are dismissed “a couple minutes earlier,” typically at 2:27 p.m.

Although students will see a lot of familiar faces when they return next week, they will also be introduced to some new faculty to fill seats vacated by a retiring nurse and special education instructor as well as newly established positions.

“We have a number of new positions this year,” said superintendent Andrew Cook.

New faculty include Alyssa Arlen, RN, as school nurse; Madeline Vandervoort as instrumental music teacher; Danielle Zeno and Natasha Perkins as elementary special education teachers; Portia Phillips Studenroth as high school special education teacher; and Andrea Mitchell as a long-term English Language Arts substitute.

Cook said the additional two special education positions were created “based on student need.”

