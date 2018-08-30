Pushing vacuums, salesmen visits put folks on edge

By Matthew Saari

A group of men hawking vacuum cleaners have area residents on edge – going so far as to report them to police.

State Police in Granville said they have received a few calls in recent weeks from concerned residents in the Middle Granville and North Granville areas after residents said the group came to their doors asking odd questions and pushing vacuums.

“I believe the sheriff’s office may have had one or two also,” said State Police Sgt. Luke Splittgerber.

Posts began circulating Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 15, with locals warning friends and family of the wandering group.

“WARNING NORTH GRANVILLE/COMSTOCK friends and neighbors…there is a SUV with 2 men driving around trying to gain access into houses!! Please be aware and share!! – one thought he was going to enter my house with a backpack!!, uh…NO!!” wrote Danielle Crump.

The post quickly gained traction, garnering 118 comments and being shared more than 1,000 times.

There was also a similar report from the Whitehall area.

“Any Whitehallers beware as well. Saw a customer on Blinn Street and about noonish had a visitor. Tall man blonde hair in a ‘reddish’ SUV. A bottle of hand soap in each hand, claiming college students needed to do this project for points or credits. Said was not selling anything was just for points. She did not get a plate number but the more I read comments here this is the same group/duo,” wrote Paula M Moses.

It’s not just here either – reports began to surface from Kingsbury and Greenwich.

