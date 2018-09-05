Cemetery going bankrupt

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s Sciota Cemetery is fast going bankrupt, which may force the Town of Whitehall to take it over.

The matter was brought before the Town Board at its August meeting by Sciota Cemetery Association president George Armstrong and Richard Buske, a senior accountant with the state Division of Cemeteries.

“The situation that we have currently with the cemetery is that by the end of this year they will most likely be all out of general funds,” Buske said, explaining that general funds are used to pay for the mowing of the cemetery.

Buske said that Sciota Cemetery has been operating at a deficit for “the past few years” to the tune of $2,000.

“One of the major problems right now is that the cemetery doesn’t have any lots to sell because it’s completely sold out,” he said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.