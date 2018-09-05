September 5, 2018

Erroneous school taxes issued

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville school officials cautioned residents last week, for the first time in a decade, to not jet to the bank early to pay their school taxes.

A property assessment mishap resulted in the Granville Central School District’s issuing corrected bills and suspending collection of tax payments.

School business manager Cathy Somich said she was notified by county officials on Aug. 29 that the equalization rate, the state’s measurement of municipalities’ property assessments, for one of the towns in its district had fallen.

“The equalization rate is established by New York State…that’s usually based on the level of assessment a town is at,” explained Laura Chadwick, county director of real property.

Hampton’s equalization rate decreased from 100 to 98 percent, causing a change in the amount of taxes to be paid by taxpayers in each of the districts towns: Hampton, Granville, Hebron and Whitehall.

“All of the properties in the town of Hampton are valued at 98 percent instead of 100 percent of the full market value. That can happen for many reasons,” Chadwick said.

Hampton assessor Mary Ellen Hill-Pierce did not return a call for comment.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 5, 2018

Pig farm focus of village board

DSC_0923

By Matthew Saari Immigration, trade wars and healthcare may be the divisive issues on the national stage but in the […]

September 5, 2018

Erroneous school taxes issued

letter

By Krystle S. Morey Granville school officials cautioned residents last week, for the first time in a decade, to not […]

September 5, 2018

Farmer responds to pig complaints

farm

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Village Board’s decision to host a special meeting regarding a prospective pig farm may have […]

September 5, 2018

Habitat for Humanity to build house on Potter Avenue

habitat for humanity2

By Krystle S. Morey Granville will soon be home to its first Habitat for Humanity residence. The build, which will […]

August 31, 2018

North Country Freepress – 08/31/18

FreePress_8_31_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 31, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/31/18

lakes_8_31_18.pdf-web.pdf
August 30, 2018

Firemen save home from ‘ripping’ flames

fire cmyk2

By Krystle S. Morey   Firefighters from 13 companies in New York and Vermont saved a home on County Route 12A […]

August 30, 2018

Pushing vacuums, salesmen visits put folks on edge

car

By Matthew Saari A group of men hawking vacuum cleaners have area residents on edge – going so far as […]

August 30, 2018

Hit-and-run driver arrested three months later

DSC_0766

By Darren Marcy The woman wanted in a Granville hit-and-run crash that occurred in May has been taken into custody […]

August 30, 2018

2018 football opens Friday, Saturday

football

By Keith Harrington and Matthew Saari   Granville Last season, the Granville Golden Horde and Stillwater Warriors football teams were […]

August 30, 2018

Local schools resume classes next week

back to school

By Matthew Saari   Whitehall In only a few short days, schools throughout the region will reopen their doors to […]

August 30, 2018

518 Wheels – 08/30/18

518 Wheels 8_31_18.pdf-web.pdf