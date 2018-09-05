Habitat for Humanity to build house on Potter Avenue

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville will soon be home to its first Habitat for Humanity residence.

The build, which will be completed on Potter Avenue, is set to kick off next spring.

“Our goal is to build a simple, basic home for a family who has to work really hard to earn it,” said Adam Feldman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

Habitat for Humanity is an international nonprofit Christian housing ministry. Through the help of volunteers and donations, Habitat works to provide affordable housing for those less fortunate.

Once the home is completed, a family will be selected to move into the home. The family will pay a subsidized mortgage after helping with construction. A family selection event will be held in October or November of this year, to determine who will live in the Granville residence.

Local organizers say it’s going to take a village to build the home.

