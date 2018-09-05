Pig farm focus of village board

By Matthew Saari

Immigration, trade wars and healthcare may be the divisive issues on the national stage but in the village of Whitehall, it’s a pig farm.

The Village Board has called a special meeting for tonight, Thursday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. so that both sides of the swine debate may weigh in and have their voices heard.

The pig question was first brought to the village board’s attention during their monthly meeting in August when resident Charlie Bennett asked trustees what was happening at “the Old Lane Farm” on State Route 22.

“I was wondering if there’s been any permit applications or to do anything with the old barn down there,” he said. “They are working on it and I’ve heard they want to put pigs in there.”

“I’m going to have to object to that one,” Bennett added.

At the time, neither the trustees nor the village planning board knew of a pig venture, with both Mayor Phil Smith and village planning board chairwoman Stephanie Safka replying in the negative.

Sometime after the meeting, Smith said he paid a visit to the fledgling pig farm, located at 12362 State Route 22, and discovered there were in fact pigs present.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.