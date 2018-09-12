September 12, 2018

Hartford school seeking generator, land purchase

B y Krystle S. Morey

Hartford Central School District is seeking residents’ approval to purchase a generator and a parcel of land adjacent to its campus.

Superintendent Andy Cook said neither purchase will impact residents’ taxes.

Hartford Board of Education and administration have spent the last year discussing the two projects and approved a referendum in June to bring the propositions to a public vote. The vote is set for Thursday, Sept. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. in the Hartford school library.

The public is invited to sound off on the measures at a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hartford school.

The school plans to purchase a 450 KW generator to power the district’s main building, which houses the elementary, middle and high school operations.

Depending on the situation, students are often dismissed early if Hartford loses power. Without electricity, the district does not have access to water, restrooms, technology, etc.

“If the power goes out … it (the generator) could potentially allow the district to continue to operate,” Cook said.

Hartford school is also a Red Cross Shelter, so the generator, Cook said, will enable the district to better serve the community as a relief shelter in times of emergency.

“Unfortunately, if there is a natural disaster, or an emergency in which the district needs to be used for that purpose … if the power is out, the district can’t provide any level of service. The only thing we can provide is a roof,” Cook said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 12, 2018

Village debates, OKs pig farm

DSC_0923

By Matthew Saari Whitehall trustees had to roll out extra chairs last Thursday to accommodate everyone interested in the proposed […]

September 12, 2018

Manchester Wood closes Sunday

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey This is Manchester Wood’s “official” last week of business. Its last day is set for Sunday, […]

September 12, 2018

Town, village, firemen discuss joint fire district

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari Officials from the town and village of Whitehall met with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company last Tuesday […]

September 12, 2018

Consolidation plan could save taxpayers $711K, county says

conso2

By Matthew Saari Washington County is rolling out a consolidation plan which anticipates more than $700,000 in savings. County administrator […]

September 7, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/07/18

lakes_9_7_18
September 7, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/07/18

FreePress_9_7_18
September 6, 2018

518 Wheels – 09/06/18

518 Wheels 8_31_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 5, 2018

Pig farm focus of village board

DSC_0923

By Matthew Saari Immigration, trade wars and healthcare may be the divisive issues on the national stage but in the […]

September 5, 2018

Erroneous school taxes issued

letter

By Krystle S. Morey Granville school officials cautioned residents last week, for the first time in a decade, to not […]

September 5, 2018

Farmer responds to pig complaints

farm

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Village Board’s decision to host a special meeting regarding a prospective pig farm may have […]

September 5, 2018

Habitat for Humanity to build house on Potter Avenue

habitat for humanity2

By Krystle S. Morey Granville will soon be home to its first Habitat for Humanity residence. The build, which will […]

September 5, 2018

Cemetery going bankrupt

sciota

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Sciota Cemetery is fast going bankrupt, which may force the Town of Whitehall to take it […]