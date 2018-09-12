Hartford school seeking generator, land purchase

B y Krystle S. Morey

Hartford Central School District is seeking residents’ approval to purchase a generator and a parcel of land adjacent to its campus.

Superintendent Andy Cook said neither purchase will impact residents’ taxes.

Hartford Board of Education and administration have spent the last year discussing the two projects and approved a referendum in June to bring the propositions to a public vote. The vote is set for Thursday, Sept. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. in the Hartford school library.

The public is invited to sound off on the measures at a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hartford school.

The school plans to purchase a 450 KW generator to power the district’s main building, which houses the elementary, middle and high school operations.

Depending on the situation, students are often dismissed early if Hartford loses power. Without electricity, the district does not have access to water, restrooms, technology, etc.

“If the power goes out … it (the generator) could potentially allow the district to continue to operate,” Cook said.

Hartford school is also a Red Cross Shelter, so the generator, Cook said, will enable the district to better serve the community as a relief shelter in times of emergency.

“Unfortunately, if there is a natural disaster, or an emergency in which the district needs to be used for that purpose … if the power is out, the district can’t provide any level of service. The only thing we can provide is a roof,” Cook said.

