Village debates, OKs pig farm

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall trustees had to roll out extra chairs last Thursday to accommodate everyone interested in the proposed pig farm on State Route 22 at the former Lane Farm, and after the sometimes-heated discussion the pig farm was approved.

Mayor Phil Smith opened the special meeting, providing a little background for village residents before turning the floor over to Jon Ingerson, owner of Windy Meadows LLC, the outfit responsible for the proposed pigs.

“I put my life savings into that barn [...]

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.