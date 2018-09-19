Bomb squad called to Granville village

B y Krystle S. Morey

Mettowee Street was abuzz with law enforcement activity Sunday afternoon.

“They found a grenade,” said Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett.

A Queensbury man, who was working to clean items out of the home, located the weapon and called Granville police. Officer Keith Seebode took the call.

“I advised the caller to leave it where it lies and back away,” he said.

Before calling law enforcement though, the man removed the grenade from the residence and placed it in the backyard.

“They moved it outside, which is not advisable,” said Bassett, who noted he was not on the scene Sunday.

