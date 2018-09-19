Class C looms as enrollment jumps

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall athletes may be looking at a future of competing against the likes of Cambridge, Greenwich, Hoosick Falls and other Class C schools.

The change in designation is driven by a jump in enrollment the district has recently realized.

“We had 18 new kids this year,” said Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond.

Driving this jump of class is the increased enrollment in a few key grade levels. Each year, school districts review their Basic Educational Data System (BEDS) numbers, which determines their athletic classification. The pertinent grade levels are grades 9-11.

To be designated a Class D school, the district must have 149 students or less in grades 9-11. By comparison, Class C schools have an enrollment of 150-269.

Whitehall’s current BEDS number stands at 150.

