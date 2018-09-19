September 19, 2018

Dresden firemen seek more funds

By Matthew Saari

The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years.

Members of both the Dresden Volunteer Fire Company and Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department came before the Dresden Town Board last Monday to request incremental increases to their operational budgets for the next three years.

First up was Dresden Volunteer Fire Company.

“We would like to increase our budget for 2019, 2020 and 2021,” town supervisor Paul Ferguson read from a letter drafted by the fire company. “We feel it is necessary due to increased costs the fire company incurs.”

Costs incurred include replacing emergency pagers as the county intends to phase out the “current low-band radio system;” annual apparatus and gear testing; purchasing new air bottles to replace the outdated ones; annual physical fitness testing; fuel costs.

Additionally DVFC purchased two pontoon boats to facilitate water rescue operations on Lake George and Lake Champlain as well as a utility vehicle for grass and brush fires.

Due to the fire company’s expansion of operational capabilities, it has outgrown the current firehouse on State Route 22.

“We will need to expand the firehouse at some point,” Ferguson read.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 19, 2018

Bomb squad called to Granville village

bomb3

By Krystle S. Morey Mettowee Street was abuzz with law enforcement activity Sunday afternoon. “They found a grenade,” said Granville […]

September 19, 2018

Class C looms as enrollment jumps

WH soccer

By Matthew Saari Whitehall athletes may be looking at a future of competing against the likes of Cambridge, Greenwich, Hoosick […]

September 19, 2018

Safety officers take to school hallways

DSC_0089

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari   A new school year has begun, and with it comes a new […]

September 19, 2018

Dresden firemen seek more funds

Dresden 2017

By Matthew Saari The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years. Members […]

September 14, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/14/18

FreePress_9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 14, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/14/18

Lakes_9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 13, 2018

518 Wheels – 09/13/18

518 Wheels 9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 12, 2018

Village debates, OKs pig farm

DSC_0923

By Matthew Saari Whitehall trustees had to roll out extra chairs last Thursday to accommodate everyone interested in the proposed […]

September 12, 2018

Manchester Wood closes Sunday

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey This is Manchester Wood’s “official” last week of business. Its last day is set for Sunday, […]

September 12, 2018

Town, village, firemen discuss joint fire district

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari Officials from the town and village of Whitehall met with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company last Tuesday […]

September 12, 2018

Consolidation plan could save taxpayers $711K, county says

conso2

By Matthew Saari Washington County is rolling out a consolidation plan which anticipates more than $700,000 in savings. County administrator […]

September 12, 2018

Hartford school seeking generator, land purchase

Hartford Central School

By Krystle S. Morey Hartford Central School District is seeking residents’ approval to purchase a generator and a parcel of […]