Dresden firemen seek more funds

By Matthew Saari

The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years.

Members of both the Dresden Volunteer Fire Company and Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department came before the Dresden Town Board last Monday to request incremental increases to their operational budgets for the next three years.

First up was Dresden Volunteer Fire Company.

“We would like to increase our budget for 2019, 2020 and 2021,” town supervisor Paul Ferguson read from a letter drafted by the fire company. “We feel it is necessary due to increased costs the fire company incurs.”

Costs incurred include replacing emergency pagers as the county intends to phase out the “current low-band radio system;” annual apparatus and gear testing; purchasing new air bottles to replace the outdated ones; annual physical fitness testing; fuel costs.

Additionally DVFC purchased two pontoon boats to facilitate water rescue operations on Lake George and Lake Champlain as well as a utility vehicle for grass and brush fires.

Due to the fire company’s expansion of operational capabilities, it has outgrown the current firehouse on State Route 22.

“We will need to expand the firehouse at some point,” Ferguson read.

