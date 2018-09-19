September 19, 2018

Sasquatch Calling Festival returns Sept. 29

By Matthew Saari

The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls of Bigfoot next weekend.

The third annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is set to kick off at 10 a.m. in the Skenesborough Park in Whitehall. There is no cost to attend.

“I’m shocked at how many people are gearing up for it in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls,” said event organizer, David Molenaar. “Holy smokes.”

The day promises to be chock full of all things Bigfoot – or Gigantopethecus, if you want to be scientific – with a full slate of researchers, musicians, vendors, films and eyewitnesses.

Thus far 30 vendors have committed to attending the festival including videographers, authors, researchers, Bigfoot crafters as well as food vendors with Joe’s Pizza hawking piping-hot pies and frozen ice cream treats.

A showing of the film, Beast of Whitehall, gets the day started at 10 a.m. Immediately following the film, Sasquatch eyewitness Brian Gosselin and wife Sue Gosselin will deliver a presentation at 11 a.m. At noon, the film Harry and the Hendersons will play.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 19, 2018

Bomb squad called to Granville village

bomb3

By Krystle S. Morey Mettowee Street was abuzz with law enforcement activity Sunday afternoon. “They found a grenade,” said Granville […]

September 19, 2018

Class C looms as enrollment jumps

WH soccer

By Matthew Saari Whitehall athletes may be looking at a future of competing against the likes of Cambridge, Greenwich, Hoosick […]

September 19, 2018

Safety officers take to school hallways

DSC_0089

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari   A new school year has begun, and with it comes a new […]

September 19, 2018

Dresden firemen seek more funds

Dresden 2017

By Matthew Saari The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years. Members […]

September 14, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/14/18

FreePress_9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 14, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/14/18

Lakes_9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 13, 2018

518 Wheels – 09/13/18

518 Wheels 9_14_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 12, 2018

Village debates, OKs pig farm

DSC_0923

By Matthew Saari Whitehall trustees had to roll out extra chairs last Thursday to accommodate everyone interested in the proposed […]

September 12, 2018

Manchester Wood closes Sunday

manchester wood building mug

By Krystle S. Morey This is Manchester Wood’s “official” last week of business. Its last day is set for Sunday, […]

September 12, 2018

Town, village, firemen discuss joint fire district

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari Officials from the town and village of Whitehall met with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company last Tuesday […]

September 12, 2018

Consolidation plan could save taxpayers $711K, county says

conso2

By Matthew Saari Washington County is rolling out a consolidation plan which anticipates more than $700,000 in savings. County administrator […]

September 12, 2018

Hartford school seeking generator, land purchase

Hartford Central School

By Krystle S. Morey Hartford Central School District is seeking residents’ approval to purchase a generator and a parcel of […]