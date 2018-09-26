Autumn Leaves Car Show Sept. 30

B y Krystle S. Morey

Get ready to hear those engines roar!

Granville will be a hot spot for hot rods this Sunday as more than 200 cars travel to the village for the 32nd annual Autumn Leaves Car Show.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Granville Little League Field.

“It’s a really nice event,” said organizer Denise Davies.

Hundreds of classic cruisers, motorcycles, trucks and more will be on display for car enthusiasts to peruse – and they’ll get to pick which are their favorites.

In the past, vehicles have been sorted and parked by classifications and they received awards based on those classes, but for this year’s show, organizers are changing it up a bit.

“We’re doing something a little different,” Davies said.

Owners will be able to park their vehicles where they like at the Little League complex and 50 awards will be given out to the top automobiles. Voting runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

