Free piles causing headache for code enforcement

Tires, dressers, televisions, books and more have found their way out to curbs and Granville code enforcement officer Curtis Pedone said, “It’s becoming an issue.”

“A lot of people are putting lawn furniture and stuff out by the curb for free to get rid of,” Pedone said. “…anything they don’t want. Sometimes it’s just boxes of junk.”

Regardless, it’s against the Granville’s property maintenance law, adopted by the village board in May 2010.

“It’s considered rubbish … garbage,” Pedone said.

The code outlines the village as a “litter-free premises,” noting it is unlawful for any person to deposit any waste material including plastics, paper, boxes, wood furniture and bedding.

It further clarifies that temporary storage of garbage and refuse is acceptable, if it is awaiting removal, provided that it is packaged in tightly-covered containers and cans wherever practicable.

Pedone said residents are placing items for free at the roadside in hopes that someone will pick them up.

“In some cases they do and in some cases they don’t,” he said.

