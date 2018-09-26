September 26, 2018

Free piles causing headache for code enforcement

B y Krystle S. Morey

Tires, dressers, televisions, books and more have found their way out to curbs and Granville code enforcement officer Curtis Pedone said, “It’s becoming an issue.”

“A lot of people are putting lawn furniture and stuff out by the curb for free to get rid of,” Pedone said. “…anything they don’t want. Sometimes it’s just boxes of junk.”

Regardless, it’s against the Granville’s property maintenance law, adopted by the village board in May 2010.

“It’s considered rubbish … garbage,” Pedone said.

The code outlines the village as a “litter-free premises,” noting it is unlawful for any person to deposit any waste material including plastics, paper, boxes, wood furniture and bedding.

It further clarifies that temporary storage of garbage and refuse is acceptable, if it is awaiting removal, provided that it is packaged in tightly-covered containers and cans wherever practicable.

Pedone said residents are placing items for free at the roadside in hopes that someone will pick them up.

“In some cases they do and in some cases they don’t,” he said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 26, 2018

Sasquatch Festival this Saturday

DSC_0457

By Matthew Saari The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls […]

September 26, 2018

Autumn Leaves Car Show Sept. 30

car show (2)

By Krystle S. Morey Get ready to hear those engines roar! Granville will be a hot spot for hot rods […]

September 26, 2018

Village to charge resident $445+ for mowing lawn

super grass

By Matthew Saari Do you find yourself just too busy to mow your lawn? Wait long enough and the village […]

September 26, 2018

Free piles causing headache for code enforcement

20180920_140407

By Krystle S. Morey Tires, dressers, televisions, books and more have found their way out to curbs and Granville code […]

September 21, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/21/18

FreePress_9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 21, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/21/18

lakes_9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 20, 2018

518 Wheels – 09/20/18

518 Wheels 9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 19, 2018

Bomb squad called to Granville village

bomb3

By Krystle S. Morey Mettowee Street was abuzz with law enforcement activity Sunday afternoon. “They found a grenade,” said Granville […]

September 19, 2018

Class C looms as enrollment jumps

WH soccer

By Matthew Saari Whitehall athletes may be looking at a future of competing against the likes of Cambridge, Greenwich, Hoosick […]

September 19, 2018

Safety officers take to school hallways

DSC_0089

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari   A new school year has begun, and with it comes a new […]

September 19, 2018

Dresden firemen seek more funds

Dresden 2017

By Matthew Saari The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years. Members […]

September 19, 2018

Sasquatch Calling Festival returns Sept. 29

sasquatch, bigfoot

By Matthew Saari The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls […]