Sasquatch Festival this Saturday

By Matthew Saari

The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls of Bigfoot this weekend.

The third annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is set to kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Skenesborough Park in Whitehall. There is no cost to attend.

“I’m shocked at how many people are gearing up for it in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls,” said event organizer, David Molenaar. “Holy smokes.”

The day promises to be chock full of all things Bigfoot – or Gigantopethecus, if you want to be scientific – with a full slate of researchers, musicians, vendors, films and eyewitnesses.

Thus far 30 vendors have committed to attending the festival including videographers, authors, researchers, Bigfoot crafters as well as food vendors with Joe’s Pizza hawking piping-hot pies and frozen ice cream treats.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.