September 26, 2018

Sasquatch Festival this Saturday

By Matthew Saari

The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls of Bigfoot this weekend.

The third annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is set to kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Skenesborough Park in Whitehall. There is no cost to attend.

“I’m shocked at how many people are gearing up for it in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls,” said event organizer, David Molenaar. “Holy smokes.”

The day promises to be chock full of all things Bigfoot – or Gigantopethecus, if you want to be scientific – with a full slate of researchers, musicians, vendors, films and eyewitnesses.

Thus far 30 vendors have committed to attending the festival including videographers, authors, researchers, Bigfoot crafters as well as food vendors with Joe’s Pizza hawking piping-hot pies and frozen ice cream treats.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 26, 2018

Sasquatch Festival this Saturday

DSC_0457

By Matthew Saari The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls […]

September 26, 2018

Autumn Leaves Car Show Sept. 30

car show (2)

By Krystle S. Morey Get ready to hear those engines roar! Granville will be a hot spot for hot rods […]

September 26, 2018

Village to charge resident $445+ for mowing lawn

super grass

By Matthew Saari Do you find yourself just too busy to mow your lawn? Wait long enough and the village […]

September 26, 2018

Free piles causing headache for code enforcement

20180920_140407

By Krystle S. Morey Tires, dressers, televisions, books and more have found their way out to curbs and Granville code […]

September 21, 2018

North Country Freepress – 09/21/18

FreePress_9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 21, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/21/18

lakes_9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 20, 2018

518 Wheels – 09/20/18

518 Wheels 9_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
September 19, 2018

Bomb squad called to Granville village

bomb3

By Krystle S. Morey Mettowee Street was abuzz with law enforcement activity Sunday afternoon. “They found a grenade,” said Granville […]

September 19, 2018

Class C looms as enrollment jumps

WH soccer

By Matthew Saari Whitehall athletes may be looking at a future of competing against the likes of Cambridge, Greenwich, Hoosick […]

September 19, 2018

Safety officers take to school hallways

DSC_0089

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari   A new school year has begun, and with it comes a new […]

September 19, 2018

Dresden firemen seek more funds

Dresden 2017

By Matthew Saari The firemen in Dresden are seeking a budget increase – potentially the first in 15 years. Members […]

September 19, 2018

Sasquatch Calling Festival returns Sept. 29

sasquatch, bigfoot

By Matthew Saari The hills and vales of the bucolic Whitehall countryside will be resonating with the deep, sonorous calls […]