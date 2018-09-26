Village to charge resident $445+ for mowing lawn

By Matthew Saari

Do you find yourself just too busy to mow your lawn? Wait long enough and the village of Whitehall will mow it for you for the low, low sum of $445.

This was just the case at 45 Saunders St. as Mayor Phil Smith explained during a village board meeting on Tuesday.

“We’ve had an issue with grass and weeds up there for some time,” he said.

After receiving complaints from neighbors, Smith said he authorized village Department of Public Works employees to go onto the property and perform some much-needed lawn care.

“Now we have to decide how to assess the bill,” Smith said.

To this end Smith had met with code compliance officer Pete Telisky who felt, at the minimum, a $250 “mobilization fee” was in order.

