Annual Hollerin’ Festival draws Sasquatch fans

By Matthew Saari
“Oh wow, it’s a lot busier than last year.”
That was what one attendee of Whitehall’s third annual Sasquatch Calling Festival had to say upon seeing the cars lining Skenesborough Drive.
“It’s far busier,” agreed Bob Parker. “Busier than even two years ago.”
It was impossible not to notice the scope of the festival as one turned onto Skenesborough Drive, which had cars lining both sides of the roadway for its entire length. In fact, the drive was reduced to one lane of travel for most of the day.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” said trustee Teresa Austin, who was up bright and early to help prepare Skenesborough Park for the festival. “It was a huge success; I think it was very successful.”
Although Whitehall’s claim to fame once centered on the town being the Birthplace of the U.S. Navy, the rural community drew a steady and considerable crowd of Sasquatch hunters and enthusiasts from across the northeast including folks sporting license plates from Vermont, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
