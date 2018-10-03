Barge strikes bridge; road closed 4 hours

By Matthew Saari

A section of Saunders Street was shut down by police after a barge traveling the Champlain Canal struck the street’s bridge Saturday evening.

While the Sasquatch Calling Contest was happening not 100 yards away, Whitehall police were called to Saunders Street after a construction barge became lodged on the underbelly of the bridge. The barge was not carrying any cargo but it had several “I-beams” jutting upwards from the deck.

“The I-beams hit the under-skirting of the bridge,” said officer Dan Herrmann of how the barge became lodged.

No injuries were reported but Saunders Street was closed from Williams Street to Main Street for about four hours while police assessed the situation and damage.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.